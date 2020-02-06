John Cena goes back to sharing random pictures on Instagram — this time of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz

World Wrestling Entertainment wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has confused netizens by posting a random photo of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz on Instagram.

There was no explanation as to why he did that with no caption for the picture. But this was enough to send viewers and fans into a tizzy. They bombarded Cena's Instagram comments section, and asked him the reason behind sharing the picture. A few people even speculated the wrestler follows the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Check out the post here



However, this is not the first time Cena has posted something out of blue without offering an explanation. Previously, he shared images of actors Ranveer Singh, comedian Kapil Sharma, and singer Daler Mehndi.

In September 2019, Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput was also featured on John Cena’s Instagram. In the photo, Sushant is standing with three army men. Rajput responded to this gesture by commenting, “See you at WrestleMania 36.”

Perhaps Cena's Instagram bio might put things in a perspective which reads, "Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy."

Meanwhile, Cena will be next seen in Justin Lin's Fast & Furious 9, alongside Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez. Cena features as Dominic's (Diesel) brother Jakob in the film. Jakob is described as "a master thief and an assassin," who is tasked by the cyber-terrorist Cipher (Charlize Theron) to murder Dominic. The footage shows the two brothers face off with each other in the backdrop of a bustling London, complete with car chases and high-octane street fights.

On the other hand, this season of Bigg Boss is nearing its finale. Apart from Riaz, other housemates who have survived in the game show until now are Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Rashami Desai.

