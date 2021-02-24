John Carter actor Taylor Kitsch joins cast of Chris Pratt-led Amazon Prime Video series The Terminal List

The Terminal List, directed by Antoine Fuqua of The Equalizer-fame, follows Chris Pratt's Reece whose entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.

Actor Taylor Kitsch, known for movies like Battleship and John Carter, will co-star Chris Pratt in Amazon’s The Terminal List series.

Based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel of the same name, the conspiracy-thriller show will be directed by Antoine Fuqua of The Equalizer and Training Day fame.

The story follows Reece (Pratt) whose entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.

"Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves," the plotline of the show read.

Kitsch will essay the role of Ben Edwards, a former SEAL and Reece’s best friend. Now a member of CIA Ground Branch, Edwards uses his intelligence access and operator skill set to help Reece seek his vengeance.

David DiGilio is adapting the book for the show, which marks Pratt's return to television after he featured in shows such as Parks and Recreation and Everwood, reported Deadline. He will also serve as the showrunner.

Pratt and Jon Schumacher will executive produce the show through their Indivisible Productions, alongside Fuqua, DiGilio, Daniel Shattuck and Carr.