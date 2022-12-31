John Abraham's wife Priya Runchal shares rare picture with actor and family on New Year's Eve
Also, the couple is all set to celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary on January 3.
John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal shared rare picture with the actor and family on New Year’s Eve. Also, the couple is all set to celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary on January 3. They tied the knot in 2014.
View this post on Instagram
Abraham will start 2023 with a bang in the form of Pathaan that also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. It’s set to release on January 25 , 2023.
Pathaan is being touted as India’s biggest ever action spectacle that audiences have ever seen on the big screen. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.
The makers are constantly dropping breadcrumbs to the fans and audiences so that they are constantly discovering new information about this most anticipated film in recent times. It looks like YRF released the jukebox of Pathaan on Friday and it interestingly has a Pathaan theme track and a Jim theme track which led to fans figuring out that John, who plays Pathaan’s arch-enemy, is going to be called Jim!
Director Siddharth Anand had earlier revealed that he will present John in a super slick avatar in Pathaan. He had said, “I have always believed in the fact that the villain’s projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero’s. Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John!”
