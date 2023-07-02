Known for films like Madras Cafe, Parmanu & Batla House, John Abraham braces up to play “The Diplomat”, based on a true story that shook the nation.

Playing a high ranking government official, “The Diplomat” takes you on a roller coaster ride & an edge of the seat drama that promises to grip your senses till the very end. This high-octane film is set to captivate audiences on 11th January 2024.

Announcing the film with a first look, Abraham wrote- “Some wars are fought even outside the battlefield. Prepare for a new kind of a hero as the high-octane drama “TheDiplomat” gets a release date!! The film will release globally on 11th January 2024. Based on an incredible true story, “The Diplomat” is directed by Shivam Nair, produced by Tseries, JA Entertainment, Wakaoo Films, FortunePictures, Seeta films and is written by Ritesh Shah.”

Some wars are fought even outside the battlefield. Prepare for a new kind of a hero as the high-octane drama #TheDiplomat gets a release date! The film will release globally on 11th January 2024. pic.twitter.com/ggwvgoeBqZ — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) July 1, 2023

“The Diplomat” is helmed by acclaimed director Shivam Nair, known for his exceptional work in films like “Naam Shabana” and much-acclaimed captivating web-series’ like “Special Ops” and “Mukhbir”. The film’s screenplay is penned by the talented Ritesh Shah.

Get ready for an exhilarating drama that will leave you spellbound.

The film is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar; John Abraham of JA Entertainment; Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films; Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures, Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

“The Diplomat” is scheduled to release worldwide on 11th January 2024.

