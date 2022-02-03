“The film goes down a road no other action films have tried, there’s a sci fi angle, a complex drama,' says John Abraham.

The makers of the much awaited action entertainer Attack starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles have confirmed that the film will arrive in cinemas on 1 April 2022. The film will be headlining a big ticket franchise and its first part will introduce the cinematic universe created by the makers.

Dr Jayantilal Gada says, “Attack is a very interesting concept, and having John Abraham as a super soldier is perfect! I’m hoping this is a breakthrough movie that will usher in a new age of films in our industry as the visual effects and scale compliment the movie beautifully. Attack (Part1) will be released in cinemas on 1 April and we will soon start pre-production for part 2.”

Abraham adds, “The film goes down a road no other action films here have tried, there’s a sci fi angle, a complex drama, there’s a question mark on how India handles terrorists and takes into account of what are history is and who we are as a nation and I can’t wait for the audiences to watch it in cinemas as it was super exciting brining this film from paper to reel”

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack will release in cinemas on 1 April 2022.