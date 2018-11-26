John Abraham to star, produce period football drama 1911; film will go on floors in November 2019

John Abraham has joined hands with Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series for 1911, which will tell the story of an iconic event in India's sports history.

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani says he is honoured that actor-producer John Abraham chose him to helm 1911,

"Totally honoured that John Abraham entrusted me to tell the story of 1911'. Truly an inspiring story of an iconic event in our country's history. Wait for it," Advani tweeted on Monday.

In response to Advani, Abraham wrote: "The honour is all mine."

1911 has been a dream project of sorts for John, who is a football fanatic himself. The movie, Abraham had earlier told IANS, is a story of late Indian footballer Shibdas Bhaduri, who captained Mohun Bagan in the historic 1911 IFA Shield final when they defeated the East Yorkshire Regiment to become the maiden Asian team to emerge victorious in the competition.

Speaking about the project John said, "What makes 1911 special is that it is not just about the coach, the players or even the game, it’s also about India’s freedom struggle. Like with Parmanu, the idea is to educate in an entertaining way so viewers walk out of the theatre saying, ‘Wow, I didn’t know this!’"

John, a co-owner of Indian Super League (ISL) Guwahati franchise North East United FC, in a 2014 interview to IANS, had not ruled out roping in some real football players for the project.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Nov 26, 2018 13:55 PM