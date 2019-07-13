John Abraham to star in, produce upcoming action-thriller Attack in collaboration with makers of Parmanu, RAW

John Abraham is all set to star and produce a new action film titled Attack. The narrative will reportedly revolve around a hostage crisis and will feature John as a lone ranger who ultimately saves the day.

Attack is slated to go on floors in December 2019.

Written and directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack will be produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan and Ajay Kapoor's Kyta Productions along with John's JA Entertainment. The producers had previously collaborated on Parmanu and Romeo Akbar Walter(RAW).

While talking about the upcoming action film, John told Indo Asian News Service, "At JA Entertainment, we believe in 'content first'. It is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience. Attack is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre that I love. I am happy that Dheeraj and Ajay are on board this very interesting project."

Meanwhile, John is gearing up for the release of Nikhil Advani's Batla House which is based on a real-life shootout that took place in 2008. John will portray the role of DCP Sanjay Kumar Yadav (based on top cop Sanjeev Kumar Yadav), the officer leading the investigation. Two suspected terrorists were reportedly gunned down in the September 2008 shootout while two others were arrested out of which one escaped.

Batla House is slated to release on 15 August and will face a clash with Akhay Kumar's Mission Mangal and Shradhha Kapoor's Saaho.

