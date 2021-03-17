John Abraham to play double role in Satyameva Jayate 2, reveals new poster
Satyameva Jayate 2 will clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on 13 May at the theatres
Actor John Abraham will be appearing on the silver screen this Eid with Satyameva Jayate 2. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is going to be the sequel to the 2018 release Satyameva Jayate. Taking to Twitter, the actor released a new poster on which his dual characters can be seen confronting each other.
In the caption, he revealed that it is going to be ‘SATYA vs JAY’ this Eid. The poster has the tagline ‘ladenge iss saal, dono bharat maa ke laal!’
See the post
This EID it’s SATYA vs JAY as LADENGE iss SAAL, Dono BHARAT MAA KE LAAL! #SatyamevaJayate2 releasing this EID on 13th May 2021
⁰@iamDivyaKhosla @gautamikapoor1 @Shaadrandhawa @Sahilwalavaid @soniiannup #MilapZaveri pic.twitter.com/tia6q8VhxK
— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) March 17, 2021
Divya Khosla Kumar is the lead actress of the film which has been produced by her husband Bhushan Kumar along with Kishan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani.
It also stars Anup Soni, Gautami Kapoor, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor Sahil Vaid and Aashiqui 2 famed Shaad Randhawa.
On 26 January, John had announced that the film was to release on 14 May. But after getting preponed by a day, Satyameva Jayate 2 will now clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on 13 May.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
China censors Nomadland post row over director Chloe Zhao's citizenship, 2013 interview
In 2013, Chloe Zhao, who was born in Beijing but moved to the US, had described China as “a place where there are lies everywhere”
Nicolas Cage confirms marriage to girlfriend Riko Shibata in intimate ceremony in Las Vegas
The duo got married on 16 February in a small ceremony, a date chosen to honour the birthday of Nicholas Cage's late father.
Ahead of Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan and Prince Harry, a look at the simmering controversies
When Prince Harry and his wife Meghan present their side of a sensational royal rupture to Oprah Winfrey, it is sure to be one of the most anticipated, and most heavily-spun, television interviews in recent memory.