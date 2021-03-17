John Abraham to play double role in Satyameva Jayate 2, reveals new poster

Satyameva Jayate 2 will clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on 13 May at the theatres

Actor John Abraham will be appearing on the silver screen this Eid with Satyameva Jayate 2. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is going to be the sequel to the 2018 release Satyameva Jayate. Taking to Twitter, the actor released a new poster on which his dual characters can be seen confronting each other.

In the caption, he revealed that it is going to be ‘SATYA vs JAY’ this Eid. The poster has the tagline ‘ladenge iss saal, dono bharat maa ke laal!’

Divya Khosla Kumar is the lead actress of the film which has been produced by her husband Bhushan Kumar along with Kishan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani.

It also stars Anup Soni, Gautami Kapoor, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor Sahil Vaid and Aashiqui 2 famed Shaad Randhawa.

On 26 January, John had announced that the film was to release on 14 May. But after getting preponed by a day, Satyameva Jayate 2 will now clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on 13 May.