John Abraham promotes Parmanu; Ryan Reynolds's Green Lantern jibe: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

John Abraham promotes upcoming film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

With only a few days left for the release of the upcoming film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, producer and actor John Abraham is leaving no stone unturned to promote it. The film, based on the 1998 atomic blasts at Pokhran, also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Deepika Padukone responds to sister Anisha's post

Deepika Padukone is known to have really close ties with her family. When her sister Anisha tried to prank Deepika with a post on Instagram, the Padmaavat actress retracted with an adorable sibling-rivalry post.

Hrithik Roshan meets Internet singing sensation Vidya Vox

When dreams come true On cloud 9! @iHrithik, you’re the best! pic.twitter.com/fv2EBxOayu — Vidya (@VidyaVox) May 22, 2018

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is currently busy shooting for Super 30, biopic on teacher-mathematician Anand Kumar. He was seen in a picture along with Vidya Vox whose covers of Bollywood and western songs are quite a rage on social media.

Ryan Reynolds responds to Warner Bros after they ask for Green Lantern ring to be returned

Well, if we’d used a NuvaRing™️ in the first place, we wouldn’t be in this mess. #deadpool2 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 19, 2018

Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds (who also featured in the Warner Bros' Green Lantern) never misses any opportunity to take potshots at the Green Lantern movie. The film studio got irked and asked for the GL ring, to which Reynolds responded in his quirky style.

Shah Rukh Khan wishes daughter Suhana on her birthday

Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father — that is evident from all the pictures/ appearances with his children. On daughter Suhana's 16th birthday, SRK shared an adorable post on social media.

The team of Veere Di Wedding poses together



Ahead of the release of the film, Veere Di Wedding stars — Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania — are super busy promoting the film. The film is eagerly awaited as it will be Bollywood's first all-women film in the commercial mainstream genre.

Kareena Kapoor on Sonam Kapoor's wedding

While their film is nearing its release, Kareena Kapoor surely didn't want to miss her 'Veere Di Wedding'. Rhea Kapoor shared a beautiful picture of Kareena and Sonam at the latter's wedding.

Manish Malhotra's throwback on Naomi Campbell's birthday



Bollywood's ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a throwback picture with supermodel Naomi Campbell on her birthday.

Race 3 team spotted together with director Remo D'Souza

#raceboys @beingsalmankhan @iambobbydeol @saqibsaleem A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza) on May 23, 2018 at 12:16am PDT

Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 promises to be one hell of an action ride. It also promises plenty of Daisy Shah gems, or at least such is the hope.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram post with mother Vrinda



After a long wait, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally debuted on social media with her personal Instagram profile, right on the day she made her Cannes appearance this year. Within no time, her followers' count skyrocketed. She took to Instagram to wish her mother on her birthday.

Updated Date: May 23, 2018 20:44 PM