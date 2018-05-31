John Abraham gears up for upcoming actions flims Romeo Walter Akbar, Satyamev Jayate, Attack

John Abraham is set with back-to-back action thriller releases with the Indian armed forces and security establishment as the backdrop.

The Bollywood leading man, who just released Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran, is now heading for the long schedule of spy thriller Romeo Walter Akbar (RAW), which starts shooting for its 3 month long start-to-finish schedule. The movie will see the actor travel to Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Nepal, ending in Mumbai as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The director Robbie, who is currently on the recce in Jammu & Kashmir, spoke about the schedule, and said, “I’ve been to Kashmir several times to shoot for commercials in the past. My father was in the armed forces and was posted there. I was very young when I first visited the Valley and I wish I could shoot there again and again. The people, the scenery, the food, everything is splendid,” as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The spy thriller also stars Jackie Shroff as an enigmatic chief of RAW, and Sikander Kher as the antagonist who is known to have played the baddie in Anil Kapoor’s TV show 24, as well as Tigmanshu Dhulia’s just wrapped Milan Talkies.

The leading lady is yet to be officially announced.

John and Jackie’s characters are based on real people, and the producers have roped in National award winning make up artist Vikram Gaikwad to create an authentic look and feel for the characters, along with ace costume designer Amera Pulwani, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

John just wrapped up another action thriller, Nikhil Advani’s Satyamev Jayate, and has begun work for an action franchise titled Attack, which he expects to be the mother of all actions films.

