John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari join Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh in period drama; first look unveiled

The yet-untitled film will see John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari play star-crossed lovers.

The first looks of John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari from a cross-border love story have been released.

The yet-untitled film is set in 1947 is a love story span across generations and follows the aftermath of the Partition. Directed by Kaashive Nair, the film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh in pivotal roles.

Check out the first look here

FIRST LOOK... #JohnAbraham and #AditiRaoHydari in a cross border love story that spans generations... The duo enact special roles in the film [not titled yet]... Stars #ArjunKapoor and #RakulPreetSingh... Directed by Kaashvie Nair. pic.twitter.com/OAKhUNGYU6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2020

Abraham, who is also producing the film along with his Batla House director Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar, said the team is being cautious given that they are shooting amid the pandemic.

"The team has taken extreme care, following all the SOPs, issued by the ministries and the concerned authorities. As a producer, it’s important for me to look out for our cast and crew.

"When I heard the script, I instantly knew that this would be a special part, and when Kaashvie suggested I play it, it was difficult to refuse" the actor said in a statement.

Aditi said she was on board instantly as she was moved by the film's story.

“John and I play a couple in 1946 –47 whose love story remains unfinished and unrequited till Arjun’s character feels the need to bring it to closure. Films like these are rarely made today, so I was quick to come on board,” she said.

Mumbai Mirror reports that a 10-day schedule took off on 24 August.

Abraham and Hydari will be shooting for their part for a week in an indoor schedule and will then reunite with the team for a brief outdoor in October.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)