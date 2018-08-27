John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan may reunite after Dostana for Anees Bazmee's comedy Pagalpanti

John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan, who have shared the screen space successfully twice before in Dhoom and Dostana, will now be seen alongside each other in an upcoming comedy movie by Anees Bazmee, according to a report by Deccan Chronicle.

The report states that Abraham is not only going to be acting in the movie, but will also be bankrolling it. Bachchan has now been roped in for a role in the movie, which was earlier titled Sade Saati. Now, Bazmee's next has been renamed to Pagalpanti, according to the report.

The report also states that the makers decided to change its name from Sade Saati to Pagalpanti as the former is a very negative title for a comedy film. A source said that John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan have a wonderful chemistry, and they do not eat into each other’s roles. The source also stated that John Abraham is keen on doing comedies to take a break from the serious movies he has been doing.

John Abraham was recently seen in two successful movies, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Satyameva Jayate. Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan alongside Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

Anees Bazmee is known for directing movies like No Entry, Welcome, Singh is Kinng, Ready and Welcome Back.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 12:54 PM