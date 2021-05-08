The news of Joel Bender's death was recently confirmed by his wife Manette Beth Rosen. The director died of natural causes in his sleep in Los Angeles.

Director Joel Bender passed away last month on 24 April at the age of 72. He was also an editor, producer, and documentarian. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the news of his death was recently confirmed by his wife Manette Beth Rosen. The director died of natural causes in his sleep in Los Angeles.

Bender directed 11 independent feature films and several TV shows in his career. His edited films include Karla, Bad Guys, The Cursed, Vlad, Italian Ties, and The Runnin’ Kind. His TV shows include Survivor, Power Rangers, and The Great Race.

Speaking about her husband’s demise, Rosen said that the world has forever changed with his loss. She added that Joel will be missed by his family and friends. Paying tribute to her husband, Rosen further shared that he was the greatest and will always be in their hearts, reported Variety.

The director was born on 9 June, 1948 in Brooklyn. Bender started his journey into the world of films by studying at the School of the Visual Arts in New York. At this school, he won awards for his short films at the age of 19. He also worked as an assistant to William K. Everson, noted historian and preservationist.

A film enthusiast, Bender became friends with Abraham Polonsky in London when his school sent him to the London’s Film Theatre in order to exhibit his films.

When Bender was at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, he got involved in film preservation. He also had a collection of rare films. The director conducted workshops on film history as well as directing and also taught at college levels as a guest lecturer.