Entertainment

Joe Lara, best known for 1996 TV series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, dies in plane crash at 58

Joe Lara was among the seven people who died on Saturday after their jet crashed into a Tennessee lake.

The Associated Press May 31, 2021 10:14:18 IST
Joe Lara, best known for 1996 TV series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, dies in plane crash at 58

Joe Lara. Twitter @AbdikarimHusse

  Investigators on Sunday continued searching for the bodies of seven people believed killed in the crash a day earlier of a small jet into a Tennessee lake, including an actor who portrayed Tarzan in a 1990s television series.

Updated Date: May 31, 2021 10:14:18 IST

TAGS:

also read

Alix Dobkin, lesbian singer and pioneering feminist activist, passes away aged 80 in New York
Entertainment

Alix Dobkin, lesbian singer and pioneering feminist activist, passes away aged 80 in New York

An early leader in the music scene for lesbians and women, Alix Dobkin passed away at her home from a brain aneurysm and stroke, according to Liza Cowan, her friend and former partner.

Lady Gaga opens up about rape, pregnancy at 19, says incident led to 'total psychotic break'
Entertainment

Lady Gaga opens up about rape, pregnancy at 19, says incident led to 'total psychotic break'

Lady Gaga talks about the ordeal on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ show The Me You Can’t See, which focuses on mental health.

Internet and Mobile Association of India sets up grievance council to ensure OTT guideline compliance
Entertainment

Internet and Mobile Association of India sets up grievance council to ensure OTT guideline compliance

The industry body said 10 digital publishers, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Lionsgate Play, have confirmed that they will be members of the Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council.