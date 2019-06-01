Joe Jonas reveals parents found out about surprise wedding with Sophie Turner from the internet

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner surprised the world by marrying in a secret wedding in Las Vegas on 1 May after the Billboard Music Awards ceremony. The wedding was a surprise for Jonas' parents too as they found out it from the internet rather than hearing the news from him, revealed the singer during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

The revelation comes just days after the Jonas Brothers singer admitted that wedding guest Diplo "ruined" their surprise wedding by live-streaming it on Instagram.

Looks like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are getting married!! pic.twitter.com/zSW17g5cHC — Myeisha Essex (@MyeishaEssex) May 2, 2019

Speaking about his 'quickie' wedding, Graham asked Joe if his parents now know that he's married to Sophie, after their recent nuptials in Las Vegas, Joe confessed, "They do, the internet told them. I'm still trying to make it better."

While Joe's parents found out thanks to the Internet, Sophie's mother Sally told MailOnline, "Sophie did call me before. She said, 'Mum, I'm getting married in Vegas!' I am absolutely delighted and so is my husband Andrew."

The Game of Thrones star recently opened up about her secret wedding and said why she was such a good sport about the leak, "It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny. I think at some point I would have had to stop saying 'fiancé,' but yes, I would have kept it a secret. Maybe not forever," reports Harper's Bazzar

(With inputs from Indo Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2019 12:28:47 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.