Joe Jonas on being best man at Nick-Priyanka Chopra's wedding: Blacked out as I was overwhelmed with emotion

Joe Jonas revealed in an interview that he was so overwhelmed with emotions during the wedding of his brother Nick with Priyanka Chopra that he momentarily blacked out delivering his best man's speech.

In his interview with TODAY, the Jonas brother spoke about his responsibilities as the best man. "I was the best man, and had a lot of responsibilities, but mostly it was trying to figure out what and where to be at the different times, and collecting (the groomsmen). He had about 12 groomsmen, so (there were) a lot of wrangles!," he said in the talk-show.

Jonas also said that seeing his "brother and best friend" get married, he got emotional and blacked out during his speech.

Joe Jonas and his fiancée and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner attended the two-day lavish wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. They also performed at the sangeet ceremony, the video of which was shared by Nick on Instagram.

Updated Date: Dec 07, 2018 17:19 PM