Joe Jonas announces acting debut with war drama Devotion; Glen Powell, Christina Jackson join cast
Devotion will narrate the true tale of US Navy fighter pilots, Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner
American singer Joe Jonas will make his acting debut with the upcoming war movie Devotion.
The film will be headlined by actors Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell with Outsiders star Christina Jackson playing the female lead, reported Deadline.
Jonas, known for his pop band Jonas Brothers that he formed with brothers Kevin and Nick, joins the film's cast along with actors Thomas Sadoski.
The story will narrate the true tale of US Navy fighter pilots, Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner, two young men from different worlds.
"Initiated together into the VF-32 squadron, they are pushed to their limits flying a new design of fighter jet. But their friendship is tested when one of them is shot down behind enemy lines," the official plotline read.
Jonas will essay the role of fighter pilot Marty Goode, while Sadoski will star as squadron leader Dick Cevoli.
JD Dillard will direct the movie which is based on the book by Adam Makos. Jake Crane and Jonathan A. Stewart have adapted the screenplay.
Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill, and Trent Luckinbill will produce the film through Black Label.
See Joe Jonas' post
Let’s get it!! So excited the news is out! Can’t wait to start filming 😎 #Devotion https://t.co/OfF7PCe3Dz
— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) January 12, 2021
