Jodie Turner-Smith exits The Witcher prequel series over scheduling issues, confirms Netflix

Jodie Turner-Smith's role of Éile in The Witcher Blood: Origin, will now be recast, said a spokesperson.

Press Trust of India April 08, 2021 11:12:25 IST
Jodie Turner-Smith arrives at the AFI Fest red carpet for the premiere of the movie 'Queen &amp; Slim' in Los Angeles, California, USA, 14 November 2019 | Photo by ADAM S DAVIS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

British star Jodie Turner-Smith has exited Netflix's prequel series to The Witcher.

Titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, the show will expand the universe of the original fantasy series, headlined by Henry Cavill.

Turner-Smith, who was cast as one of the leads, a warrior named Eile, left the project over scheduling issues, reported Variety.

"Due to a change in the production schedule for The Witcher: Blood Origin limited series, unfortunately, Jodie Turner-Smith will no longer be able to continue on in the role of Eile," a Netflix spokesperson said.

Blood Origin will be set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher and will tell the origin story of the first Witcher and the events that led to the "conjunction of the spheres," when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.

The character of Eile, which will now be recast, was described as an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, who has left her clan and position as Queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.

Recently, Vikings star Laurence O'Fuarain was cast in the show for the role of Fjall.

Declan de Barra will serve as the showrunner and executive producer.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who is the showrunner on The Witcher series, is attached as the executive producer on the prequel.

Updated Date: April 08, 2021 11:12:26 IST

