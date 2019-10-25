Joaquin Phoenix's Joker inches closer to Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War in box office collections

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker is an original story that chronicles the journey of the Clown Prince of Crime and how he becomes an all-time villain. As per a Times of India report, the film's box office numbers (in terms of profits) are inching closer to those of Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War.

Todd Phillips' directorial, which has been creating a lot of Oscar buzz on social media, may also earn an additional $464 million from global theatrical, television and home entertainment sectors, in comparison to the half-billion dollars earnt by Avengers: Infinity War.

The report also states that Phillips' film has raked in profits as much as Black Panther, but has crossed the collections of Aquaman, Venom, and Deadpool 2.

Joker also stars Zazie Beetz, Rober De Niro, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham.

As reported earlier, Phoenix had revealed that the film strays from the DC supervillain's storyline, which may disappoint or anger fans. Phillips had explained that the plot is more about how Joker becomes the man he came to be. Joker also screened at Toronto International Film Festival and New York Film Festival before its opening in US theatres on 4 October.

Ever since Joker premiered at the Venice Film Festival last month, the film has drawn polarised responses from critics. The showcasing of violence has been perceived by many as problematic in the current socio-political context.

Phillips, in an interview with The Wrap, rejected the criticism that the film, starring Joaquin Phoenix as a loner who turns on society, promotes violence.

"We didn't make the movie to push buttons. I literally described to Joaquin at one point in those three months as like, ‘Look at this as a way to sneak a real movie in the studio system under the guise of a comic book film’. It wasn’t, ‘We want to glorify this behavior.’ It was literally like ''Let’s make a real movie with a real budget and we’ll call it f***ing Joker’. That’s what it was," Phillips said, according to a Press Trust 0f India report.

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2019 12:24:47 IST