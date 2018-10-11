You are here:

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker film extras reportedly denied filming breaks, locked inside subway cars

FP Staff

Oct,11 2018 12:07:20 IST

The extras on the set of Joker, the upcoming standalone film on the DC super-villain, were reportedly locked inside subway for more than three hours and were denied breaks between filming.

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker on set of Todd Phillips' upcoming film. Image via Twitter

As per TMZ, the extras had been refused to take a break after two hours of filming and were locked inside subway cars, which propelled them to urinate on the subway tracks through the gaps between the cars. The same report stated that one of the extras had even complained to SAG-AFTRA union about an alleged violation of rules.

Collider informs that a representative from SAG-AFTRA was sent to the set to resolve the situation, who will be monitoring Joker's set for the remainder of production. On the other hand, Warner Bros told TMZ that they were looking into the alleged incident.

Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker relates the story of failed stand-up comedian who eventually became a psychopathic criminal. With Phoenix in the lead, the ensemble cast 0f Joker includes Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais and Shea Whigham.

The origin story will be set in the 1980s Gotham City. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 4 October, 2019.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 12:07 PM

