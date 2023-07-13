The actor who was seen in films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Kya Kehna is known by the name of Mamik Singh. In a throwback interview that he gave back in 2007, he spoke about the success he initially tasted and how it all began to fade away. He said, “After Jo Jeeta, the big shots of the industry approached me with roles that were ironically not tempting enough.”

On his drug abuse

That was a sorry phase. I got into wrong company and was caught in the cobweb of drugs. That entire phase was responsible for the lull in my career. My family life was ruined and it was absolutely chaotic, but thanks to the good wishes of my friends and family that I fought and today completely out of it.

He added, “I would advice that getting into drug abuse is like putting your finger into fire and see if it hurts. I did this foolishness and trust me, it hurts a lot. A drug addict needs attention, not neglect.

In an interview with Firstpost, director Mansoor Khan spoke about Singh and revealed, “Mamik was always a bit on his own trip. He was a good guy. It was very difficult to find a guy who was one-up on Aamir on screen as he was already a big star when he came to JJWS. I wanted an actor who could play Aamir’s charming soft spoken dependable brother. Mamik was an amazingly good-looking guy. About his career not taking off after JJWS, he was laidback. I can understand that. I too am laidback. But being in the driver’s seat I had to take my responsibility very seriously.”