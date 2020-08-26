JL50 teaser: Abhay Deol investigates mysterious airplane crash in SonyLIV thriller

A SonyLIV original, JL50 is directed by Shailender Vyas and also stars Rajesh Sharma, Pankaj Kapur in a key role.

The official teaser of JL50 is out. Starring Abhay Deol and Pankaj Kapur in lead roles, the teaser set the tone and premise of the thriller.

The short video begins with an airplane flying over a playing field in Lava, West Bengal, as kids gaze above in astonishment. It then crashes into a forest as the setting changes to an enclosed office room where Abhay Deol, who is most likely playing an investigating officer, is seen to be questioning Pankaj Kapur how a plane that went missing 35 years ago can crash now. He says that the said plane had taken off from Kolkata and was never found.

Kapur tries to humour the investigators by saying how they found the plane only now when it was missing for over three decades. Deol is not flustered; he answers back that the airplane crashed only a week back.

The heavy music leaves the audience hanging as the thriller manages to set its tone.

No date of release has been mentioned.

According to IMDb, the movie has been directed by Shailender Vyas and also stars Rajesh Sharma in an important role.

Hindustan Times reports the movie bears resemblance with the “urban legend” of the Santiago Flight 513 that had disappeared in 1954 but was found 35 years later. To date, no one has been able to explain the course of events but reportedly all the passengers were found seated inside the flight but their bodies had become skeletals.

Many believe the plane had entered a time warp, however, no official statement regarding the event has been given.

