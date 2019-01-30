You are here:

JK Rowling's random Harry Potter trivia met with hilarious memes: 'Dobby saved Rosa Parks a seat'

FP Staff

Jan 30, 2019 12:08:58 IST

JK Rowling's tweets are just as fascinating as the Harry Potter universe, but unlike the books, some people are not buying them.

Apart from being a leading voice of rebellion against Donald Trump on Twitter, Rowling also lets her followers in on Harry Potter trivia randomly. She sometimes confirms fans theories or reveals a vital piece of information about a character from the books. Her followers are, however, having a hard time believing the random truths about the series and have now started responding to the tweets with memes.

Below are some of the best reactions to Rowling's polarising habit of sharing Harry Potter trivia years after the last book was published.

 

 

While there seems to be no middle ground on the authenticity of Rowling's random revelations, Twitter seems to be having the last laugh.

