JK Rowling's random Harry Potter trivia met with hilarious memes: 'Dobby saved Rosa Parks a seat'

JK Rowling's tweets are just as fascinating as the Harry Potter universe, but unlike the books, some people are not buying them.

Apart from being a leading voice of rebellion against Donald Trump on Twitter, Rowling also lets her followers in on Harry Potter trivia randomly. She sometimes confirms fans theories or reveals a vital piece of information about a character from the books. Her followers are, however, having a hard time believing the random truths about the series and have now started responding to the tweets with memes.

Below are some of the best reactions to Rowling's polarising habit of sharing Harry Potter trivia years after the last book was published.

me: JK Rowling: Dobby threw the first brick at stonewall — chaotic soft / neutral disaster (@umangkalra__) January 27, 2019

anyone: jk rowling: dobby assassinated princess diana — emily (@theemiree) January 28, 2019

No one: JK Rowling: yeah Harry Potter has no legs and was in a wheelchair the whole book — Donkey! (@LucasConner_) January 26, 2019

No one: JK Rowling: Dobby saved Rosa Parks a seat — Andi Jashari (@jashari_andi) January 28, 2019

no one: JK Rowling: dobby voted for Barack Obama — wetslick fruit spritzer (@MoChaaban) January 28, 2019

Readers: h-- JK Rowling: Almost everyone in the wizarding world was Black but they just had albinism which is very common in the wizarding world in fact that is how Albus Dumbledore got his name. — Tart of Darkness (@theinfophile) January 23, 2019

No one: JK Rowling: this bird is Hagrids father https://t.co/tXr17YtERH — sarah schauer (@SJSchauer) January 29, 2019

no one: JK Rowling: Dobby shot xxxtentacion — Huguerra (@schizoidmano) January 28, 2019

No one: JK Rowling: Voldemort's friends called him Mort — ɹǝʇunH (@Sieckmeyer) January 28, 2019

While there seems to be no middle ground on the authenticity of Rowling's random revelations, Twitter seems to be having the last laugh.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2019 12:08:58 IST