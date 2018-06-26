You are here:

JK Rowling sends handwritten notes, goodies to 12-year-old Harry Potter fan from Jammu and Kashmir

FP Staff

Jun,26 2018 15:21:39 IST

In April, 12-year-old Kulsum from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district wrote an essay about Harry Potter author JK Rowling. She wrote about how Rowling was an inspiration to her, not just because of her writing but also because of the difficulties the author had faced. Like all her fans, Kulsum also wished to meet the author some day.

According to The Indian Express, Kulsum is one of four children of a farmer couple in Breswana and attends the non-profit Haji Public School with her younger brother.

The essay was tweeted to Rowling by Kulsum's school director Sabbah Haji and the author had responded asking for the schoolgirl's full name so that she could send her something.

Two months later, Rowling shipped a package of goodies for Kulsum and her classmates. Haji tweeted pictures of the excited students unboxing their gifts.

And also how the teachers were overjoyed by the happy kids.

Rowling also reacted to the posts, saying she was glad the kids had received the gift box.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 15:58 PM

