JK Rowling sends handwritten notes, goodies to 12-year-old Harry Potter fan from Jammu and Kashmir

In April, 12-year-old Kulsum from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district wrote an essay about Harry Potter author JK Rowling. She wrote about how Rowling was an inspiration to her, not just because of her writing but also because of the difficulties the author had faced. Like all her fans, Kulsum also wished to meet the author some day.

According to The Indian Express, Kulsum is one of four children of a farmer couple in Breswana and attends the non-profit Haji Public School with her younger brother.

The essay was tweeted to Rowling by Kulsum's school director Sabbah Haji and the author had responded asking for the schoolgirl's full name so that she could send her something.

Two months later, Rowling shipped a package of goodies for Kulsum and her classmates. Haji tweeted pictures of the excited students unboxing their gifts.

HELLO, WORLD. SO @jk_rowling SENT A HUGE GIFT BOX FOR KULSUM AND FRIENDS. HANDWRITTEN NOTE, INSCRIBED BOOK, AND THIS IS ALMOST TOO MUCH TO HANDLE.

We are so thrilled and squeaky, I cannot even. Thank you so much, Ms Rowling. Thread below. #HajiPublicSchool https://t.co/X39EtCd9kn — Sabbah Haji Baji (@imsabbah) June 23, 2018

Here's Kulsum opening her gifts from JKR. #HajiPublicSchool pic.twitter.com/FCGmAvBT76 — Sabbah Haji Baji (@imsabbah) June 23, 2018

And also how the teachers were overjoyed by the happy kids.

Teachers of #HajiPublicSchool watching Kulsum open her gift package from J. K. Rowling. pic.twitter.com/kDdb9OtizQ — Sabbah Haji Baji (@imsabbah) June 24, 2018

Rowling also reacted to the posts, saying she was glad the kids had received the gift box.

I’m so happy it got there! I was getting worried! Xxx — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 23, 2018

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 15:58 PM