JK Rowling reaches out to Kashmiri schoolgirl who wrote an essay about Harry Potter author

Regardless of what you feel about JK Rowling, her Harry Potter franchise, or her opinion on seemingly everything, there are days when the author simply does something plain nice.

This week it took the form of her noting the efforts of a 12-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda named Kulsum. As part of her assignment, Kulsum had written that she was inspired by Rowling not just because of her writing but because of how faced many difficulties but didn't give up. She also asked Allah to give Rowling a long life so that she could meet her when she grows up.

The assignment was tweeted out by Kulsum's teacher and then by the director of her school. Rowling replied to the director Sabbah Haji's tweet asking for Kulsum's full name so that she could send her something.

Please can you send me Kulsum's full name by DM? I'd love to send her something. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 26, 2018

Kulsum's teacher later put out a tweet showing the moment when they told her the news.

Kulsum is one of the four children of a farmer couple in Breswana and attends the non-profit school in Doda, reported The Indian Express. "My brother is in Class III in the same school. I speak in English with him at home… in school, we all have to speak only in English,” she told the newspaper.

