After a successful string of hits in 2022 including ‘Mashooka‘, ‘Barsaat’, ‘Jaisa Tum Chaho’, ‘Nain Ronde Rehende’ amongst many other, Jjust Music brings you pop singer Lekka’s highly anticipated track ‘Strap’ .

The pop singer, songwriter and performer was exclusively signed by India’s leading music label- Jjust Music, spearheaded by Jackky Bhagnani that identifies, nurtures and empowers upcoming and breakthrough talent.

Fierce, fiery and equal parts groovy; ‘Strap’ is composed and penned by Addy, with music by Dee Coy. The edgy music video featuring Lekka in a ‘Boss Lady’ avatar is directed by Nitish Raizada.

Jjust Music’s STRAP with vocals by Lekka, music by Dee Coy and penned and composed by Addy is out now!