Jjust Music’s new find Lekka out with her latest single STRAP
Fierce, fiery and equal parts groovy; ‘Strap’ is composed and penned by Addy, with music by Dee Coy. The edgy music video featuring Lekka in a ‘Boss Lady’ avatar is directed by Nitish Raizada.
After a successful string of hits in 2022 including ‘Mashooka‘, ‘Barsaat’, ‘Jaisa Tum Chaho’, ‘Nain Ronde Rehende’ amongst many other, Jjust Music brings you pop singer Lekka’s highly anticipated track ‘Strap’ .
The pop singer, songwriter and performer was exclusively signed by India’s leading music label- Jjust Music, spearheaded by Jackky Bhagnani that identifies, nurtures and empowers upcoming and breakthrough talent.
Jjust Music’s STRAP with vocals by Lekka, music by Dee Coy and penned and composed by Addy is out now!
