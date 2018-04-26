You are here:

JJ Abrams unveils Overlord footage at CinemaCon 2018, insists it is not a Cloverfield sequel

FP Staff

Apr,26 2018 16:47:34 IST

Los Angeles: Filmmaker JJ Abrams has debunked the reports claiming that his upcoming film Overload will be the fourth film in the Cloverfield series.

The filmmaker revealed that the horror film about World War II soldiers who find out the Nazis are using supernatural forces and engaging in gruesome experiments, will be Bad Robot's first R-rated movie, reported Variety.

JJ Abrams. Image via Twitter

"It's bat shit crazy," said Abrams.

The filmmaker added that"we're actually developing a true, dedicated Cloverfield sequel" and which will screen in theaters.

Overlord opens 26 October, 2018.

With inputs from PTI

