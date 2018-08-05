JJ Abrams, Lost producers apologise to Evangeline Lilly over filming of uncomfortable nude scenes

In a recent interview, actress Evangeline Lilly had revealed that she felt cornered into shooting nude scenes for the TV show Lost. Following this co-creators and producers of the show, JJ Abrams, Damon Lindelof, Jack Bender and Carlton Cuse have issued a joint statement, apologising for the discomfort caused to the actress, according to IndieWire.

"Our response to Evie’s comments in the media was to immediately reach out to her to profoundly apologize for the experience she detailed while working on Lost. We have not yet connected with her, but remain deeply and sincerely sorry. No person should ever feel unsafe at work. Period."

Lilly had shared in the interview that she was 'mortified and trembling' and felt like she had no choice in the matter while shooting an episode for season 3 of the show. She also added that by during season 4 she refused to undress for a partial nude scene.

Lilly played Kate Austen in Lost and was on the run as she was wanted for the murder of her abusive father. After US Marshal Edward Mars arrests her, they board the plane that ultimately crashes on the island. Most recently, she starred alongside Paul Rudd in Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2018 15:46 PM