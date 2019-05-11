Jism 2 actor Arunoday Singh announces separation from wife Lee Elton: 'Seems wiser to let go'

Actor Arunoday Singh took to social media on 10 May (Friday) to announce that him and his wife Lee Elton have parted ways.

In a post on Instagram, Singh wrote, "My marriage seems to be over. Turns out we were very good at love, but couldn’t survive reality. Despite our best efforts, professional counselling, and a current trial separation, nothing seems to have helped bridge the fundamental differences that have emerged between us."

The actor tied the knot with Lee, his girlfriend of two-and-a-half years in December 2016. The wedding was in accordance with traditional Hindu customs in Singh's hometown Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The guest list at the wedding included cricket anchor Gaurav Kapoor, VJ Cyrus Sahukar and actor Sara Jane Dias.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arunoday Singh (@sufisoul) on May 10, 2019 at 6:49am PDT

It was previously reported that two met each other at a yoga retreat in Goa in 2014 and then started dating. They also started living together, juggling between their palatial Juhu bungalow and a laidback residence in Goa where Elton owns a successfully running garden restaurant.

Singh has starred in films like Aisha (2010), Jism 2 (2012), Love Per Square Foot (2017), Mohenjo Daro (2016) and, Viceroy's House (2016).

Updated Date: May 11, 2019 14:58:35 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.