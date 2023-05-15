One of India’s leading film festivals, Jio MAMI (Mumbai Academy of Moving Image) Mumbai Film Festival 2023, is back with its on-ground edition in Mumbai, starting October 27 to November 5, 2023. Steering towards a bigger vision this year, Jio MAMI aims to become the hub for South Asian cinema and talent. The festival is dedicated to showcasing the best of South Asian, South Asian Diaspora, and international cinema, with a focus on supporting and promoting independent and emerging filmmakers. Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival aims to build an ecosystem for new cinematic voices that would facilitate the exchange of ideas, collaborations, and business opportunities while bringing the best of world cinema to Mumbai. As one of the most anticipated film festivals in India, the Jio MAMI attracts talent and cinema enthusiasts from around the world and is looking forward to a lot more films being submitted in the following categories:

● South Asian Competition

● South Asian Non- Competition

● World Cinema

The earlybird deadline for submission of the entries is May 31st, 2023. Commenting on this, Anupama Chopra, Festival Director, said “We are delighted to announce our call for entries for Jio MAMI Mumbai film festival 2023. As one of the most anticipated film festivals in India, we celebrate new and brave cinematic voices, diversity in storytelling, cultural nuances, and representation. We are excited to invite South Asian, South Asian Diaspora, and International filmmakers to submit their films, as we remain committed to providing a platform for independent films and filmmakers to showcase their work, network, and eventually be instrumental in helping them travel with their film. We welcome submissions from filmmakers and films of all backgrounds and genres, and we look forward to discovering new and exciting voices in the world of cinema.”

The South Asian focus for Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival places it in a very strategic position and opens a new world of possibilities for the festival as well as talent. Filmmakers participating in the festival will get the opportunity to share best practices, attend workshops, and exchange ideas on the overall filmmaking process and ways to make it truly international, breaking all barriers. With a long-standing commitment to showcasing diverse perspectives and innovative approaches to the cinematic medium, Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival provides a platform for filmmakers that challenges and redefines traditional cinematic conventions.

Commenting on the focus on South Asia, Deepti D’Cunha, Artistic Director, Jio MAMI Mumbai Festival, said, “This year we are expanding our vision and moving from being a film festival focused on discovering Indian films and filmmakers to becoming a film festival that spotlights South Asian talent. We believe there’s some exceptional work being done by South Asian and South Asian Diaspora filmmakers, and as a festival, we are honoured to bring this extraordinary talent and films to our audiences in Mumbai. At Jio MAMI, we want to discover fresh South Asian talent and nurture and support the spirit of independent filmmaking. The festival also celebrates the work of established cinema talent, so whether you are an experienced filmmaker or just starting out, we encourage you to submit your work for consideration. We are committed to ensuring a wonderful experience for the filmmakers at the festival, connecting filmmakers with their audiences, and also creating a hub for South Asian filmmakers to make and sustain connections with their peers and form a community.”

The early bird deadline for submission of the entries is May 31st, 2023. Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival promises to offer an unparalleled opportunity for filmmakers to showcase their work, connect with fellow creators, and expand their network on a global scale. With an endeavour to become the most trusted partner to showcase and discover South Asian talent, this year’s Jio MAMI will also bring the best of world cinema to its audience. Submit your film today. For more information on the submission process, please log on to www.mumbaifilmfestival.com.