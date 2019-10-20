Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival and Netflix India collaborate to celebrate Women in films

On 19 October, Netflix India and the 21st Mumbai Film Festival came together to celebrate the evolving role of women in Indian storytelling as part of MAMI’s Women in Film initiative.

Filmmaker and producer Guneet Monga took to stage to talk about the initiative

The event was attended by actors, writers, and directors including Shabana Azmi, Sonali Bendre, Swara Bhaskar, Sunita Gowariker, Sona Mohapatra, Shonali Bose, Guneet Monga, Sayani Gupta, Tisca Chopra, Tanuja Chandra, Sayani Gupta, Rima Das, Shruti Seth, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vibha Chibber, Mithila Palkar, Sapna Bhavnani and Tahira Kashyap. The Women in Film initiative was a part of the Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star held from 17 to 24 October, 2019.

Speaking at the event, Monika Shergill- Director, International Originals, Netflix India said, “Stories have the ability to shape our conversations and culture. As a brand that’s known for pure storytelling, we believe in women creators and their ability to craft stories of power and presence. We want to be a home to the best stories and bring these unique and inventive voices to life.”

Anupama Chopra, Festival Director, MAMI said, “Over the years, the Indian film industry has seen an incredible array of work created by women. Through Women in Film, we are proud to celebrate women creators and start a conversation on how we can empower more women and encourage them to give find their artistic voice.”

Several upcoming Netflix films have female leads. Many of them are being led by women behind the camera including Ghost Stories (one story directed by Zoya Akhtar), Guilty (directed and written by Ruchi Narain), Yeh Ballet (directed by Sooni Taraporevala), Kaali Khuhi (produced by Anku Pande), and Mrs. Serial Killer (produced by Farah Khan). The company is also working with many first time female directors such as Terrie Samundra (for Kaali Khuhi) and Anvita Dutt (for Bulbul).

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2019 10:00:34 IST