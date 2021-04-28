The police filed an FIR against the team of #YourHonor for shooting during curfew in Ludhiana.

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill and 35 other crew members of Sony LIV series Your Honor have been booked by the Punjab Police for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

The entire team was shooting at at a school in Ludhiana during the curfew hours, according to Asian News International.

Shergill was shooting for the second season of Your Honor in which he is playing the role of a judge. At least 100-150 people were present at the location around 8 pm, two hours after the night curfew kicks in the entire state. Punjab is following the night curfew from 6 pm till 5 am every day to stop the spread of coronavirus .

In the FIR, section 188 (disobedience to the order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life) of IPC, and section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act have been imposed. Director Eshwar Niwas, and crew members Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh were arrested in the case and later granted bail, writes The Indian Express.

Apart from the night curfew, the Punjab Government has also imposed the weekend lockdown from Friday, 6 pm to Monday, 5 am to fight the pandemic. All shops have been ordered to shut after 5 pm every day. On 27 April, the state recorded 6,980 new cases and 76 deaths. Currently, there are more than 50,000 active cases in the state.