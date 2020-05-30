Jimmy Kimmel conducts live interview with next-door neighbour Dakota Johnson — over their fence

Swapping the late-night format of video chatting, host Jimmy Kimmel interviewed his next-door neighbour and actor Dakota Johnson, live, but at a distance. The two stood in their own yards, separated by a fence.

Kimmel interviewed his celebrity neighbour for the Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where both remained 12 feet away from each other as a fence separated them.

Following the introduction, The High Note actor appeared from her yard donned in a pink ball gown and held a hose.

"I was just about to wet my plants," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Johnson as saying.

Clarifying his new set of interviewing, Kimmel added, "I want to point out we're socially distanced, so we're not setting a bad example with the face masks. We're at least 12 feet apart."

During the chat, Kimmel showed that he is a helpful neighbour and offered to give Johnson homemade chicken drumsticks.

He also tried to ask who her favourite neighbour has been over the years, to which the 30-year-old actor quickly responded: "You're the best one."

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: May 30, 2020 13:19:30 IST

