Jimmy Kimmel announces summer break from his late night show to 'spend more time with family': Been working for 18 years

American TV host Jimmy Kimmel is taking a pause from his popular late-night show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, during Thursday's broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host announced that the episode would be his "last new show for the summer." He announced, "I'm taking the summer off to spend even more time with my family.

Explaining the reason behind the hiatus he said, "I've been doing this job for almost 18 years. I've done 3,130 shows and there's nothing wrong. My family is healthy, I'm healthy. I just need a couple of months off."

During his break, Kimmel said "a cavalcade of very kind and capable people will be filling in" for him on his shows going forward.

Starting Monday, Jimmy Kimmel Live! will air reruns for two weeks, before guest hosts step in.

The 'Who wants to be a Millionaire' host has welcomed guest hosts in past broadcasts including former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, Hollywood stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, among others.

In Thursday's episode of the show, during Kimmel's announcement, actor Matt Damon made a guest appearance, marking the latest instalment in the mock feud existing between Kimmel and Damon, which has lasted for more than a decade.

"I've been back here for three months waiting to get on," Damon told Kimmel, as he donned a robe and mask, joking that he's been staying at Kimmel's studio amid the pandemic.

Later on, the Ford Vs Ferrari actor continued to poke fun at Kimmel for having a copy of Tori Spelling's 'Storytelling' book. "I read it three times," Damon said before Kimmel argued that it's a "great book."

Following the conversation, Kimmel's wife is then shown entering Damon's room, leaving Kimmel to yell, "You son of a bi***! You did it again."

Damon yells, "Hey Molly, get your mask on! I'm on my way," before telling Kimmel, "have a great summer in the lake or wherever you're going."

"I'm sorry you had to see that. I am going to get a divorce," Kimmel joked.

Check out the post

Jimmy Kimmel is taking "a couple of months off" from hosting his ABC late night show https://t.co/tZmW9ndDoc — TheWrap (@TheWrap) June 19, 2020

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2020 13:53:09 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.