Jimmy Fallon, James Corden, Stephen Colbert criticise US Capitol breach in Late Night shows

The Late Late Show host James Corden started his monologue with, 'What a crazy, sad day. A day that will go down as a dark one in the long history of America.'

Late-night shows will remain uninterrupted and continue to air original episodes amid the ongoing riots in Washington DC. The shows, however, plan to address the situation prevailing in the US capital city.

Individuals with knowledge of the situation have told Variety shows including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The Late Late Show with James Corden will broadcast original episodes on Wednesday night as per the schedule.

With limited time in hand, the hosts and producers of these late-night shows are on their toes working on pieces that fit the situation.

The host of The Late Late Show with James Corden took to Twitter to share a clip where he spoke about the chaos in Washington DC. He started his monologue with, "What a crazy, sad day. A day that will go down as a dark one in the long history of America."

Fallon started off The Tonight Show by saying, “This is what happens when there’s no peaceful transition of power and what happens when there’s bad leadership. This is not how you lose."

The opening of tonight’s show. pic.twitter.com/BY0HabCOZw — James Corden (@JKCorden) January 7, 2021

The Late Show will be LIVE tonight. And hopefully, so will democracy. 11:35 on CBS. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 7, 2021

“Today was a disgrace. Today was disappointing. But sadly, today was not a surprise.” Jimmy addresses today’s national news. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/wvv4rWTc3j — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) January 7, 2021

According to the Washington Post, thousands of Trump supporters stormed and breached the US Capitol Building in Washington because Congress was set to confirm that President-elect Joe Biden won the US elections 2020. A mob breached security and managed to enter the US Capitol where lawmakers debated counting Electoral College votes, declaring the victory of Biden.

Following the incident, Facebook and Twitter suspended Trump from posting on their platforms. Twitter blocked Trump's account for 12 hours and added that future violation by Trump could result in his permanent suspension from the micro-blogging site.

Facebook on the other hand announced that Trump will not be able to post on its platform for 24 hours after a violation of two of its policies.