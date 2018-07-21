Jim Sarbh’s Bengali debut Jonaki, directed by Aditya Sengupta, to be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The Bengali film Jonaki, which marks Jim Sarbh's Bengali debut has been selected to be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August.

Jonaki, directed by Aditya Vikram Sengupta follows the story of an 80-year-old woman who reminisces about those closest to her as she searches for love in a world that she will soon leave behind.

The film stars the late veteran Bengali actress Lolita along with Ratnabali Bhattacharjee and Sumanto Chattopadhyay. The Neerja actor portrays her lover in the film.

On his experience of working with Lolita, the actor who was also seen with Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat said that there are some scenes that haven't made it to the film where the actress pushed herself out of her comfort zone. It was so invigorating to see somebody her age still ready to try new things, to experiment, to be a part of a film that most people would find it difficult to understand, he added.

The actor also said that for him, it wasn't a Bengali film. It was more a silent experimental dreamscape because he didn't have any lines. Sarbh added that Aditya had a keen sense of the atmosphere of things and how to capture the decaying essence of things.

The actor said of the screening in Melbourne, "I used to live in Sydney when I was a kid so I am quite excited that two films that I am in are both screening at the festival."

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will flag off on 10th August 2018 and screen some of the critically acclaimed films of the year.

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 18:54 PM