Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films & Emmay Entertainment, Rocket Boys will retrace the accomplishments and dwell deeper into the personalities of Indian nuclear physicists

Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh have been confirmed to star in SonyLIV’s Original Rocket Boys.

Directed by Abhay Pannu, Rocket Boys is a dramatized retelling of the lives of India’s nuclear physicists, Homi Bhabha & Vikram Sarabhai, their journey to achieving greatness and writing pages of history. The two great minds represented a vision that was not only far-sighted but had the courage to turn their dreams into reality. They embarked on paths that led the way for some of the greatest scientific discoveries. The show aims to take us back to the era, retracing the accomplishments, dwelling deeper into their personalities and life to understand their greatness and relevance even today

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films & Emmay Entertainment, the show is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Advani.

Singh, who will play the role of Vikram Sarabhai says, "Stories pertaining to our homeland and the nation's spirit have always garnered interest from audiences. I am proud to be a part of Rocket Boys, which presents the journey of Indian scientists and their extraordinary work for space and nuclear research and education. It is definitely an inspiring tale and we can't wait for it to unfold for our fans soon on SonyLIV."

Sarbh is tapped to portray the role of Homi Bhabha. He said in a statement, “These guys, Vikram and Homi, were just so fascinating. Two young men with fantastical dreams for their country, who just kept at it, working and working, to bring their visions into reality, to make their country a scientific superpower. And all the while, through toil and trouble, they managed to have colourful exuberant lives, as well! I can't wait for the audience to watch it on SonyLIV.”