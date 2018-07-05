Jim Broadbent joins Eddie Izzard, Judi Dench, Carla Juri in World War II thriller Six Minutes to Midnight

Veteran actor Jim Broadbent has come aboard the cast of the thriller Six Minutes to Midnight. The 69-year-old actor joins Judi Dench, James D'Arcy, Carla Juri and Eddie Izzard in the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

To be directed by Andy Goddard from a script by Celyn Jones, the 1930s-set film follows the story of a teacher assigned to a finishing school on the south coast of England where the daughters of high-ranking Nazis learn to become faithful members of Hitler's League of German Girls. It is reportedly based on true events.

Izzard, who also shared screen space with Judi Dench in Victoria & Abdul, will play the role of Thomas Miller, reports Screen Daily. Miller is a literature and language teacher who is born to English and German parents. He teaches the German League for Girls.

With the advent of World War II, Miller is wrongly accused of murder. He is thought to be a German spy after he has a confrontation with the League's "charismatic leader, a staunch supporter of Adolf Hitler."

According to the same report, Judi Dench essays the role of the strict school headmistress who helps Miller after he goes on the run and tries to clear his name.

The film will be produced by Sean Marley, Andy Evans, Ade Shannon and Sarah Townsend.

Principal photography for Six Minutes to Midnight is scheduled to begin in June in Wales.

Izzard and Jones will also serve as executive producer alongside Trevor Beattie, Deepak Nayar, Emil Elmer, Pauline Burt, Adam Partridge, Zygi Kamasa, Emma Berkofsky, Christina Papagjika and Matt Salloway.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 13:03 PM