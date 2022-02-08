Amitabh Bachchan will play the role of a retired sports professor who inspires and encourages slum children to not just play football but build a team as well. He does this in order to help those underprivileged kids to find a purpose in life.

The makers of the Amitabh Bahchan-starrer, Jhund have finally unveiled the teaser of the much-awaited film today, 8 February. This movie is based on the life and struggle of Vijay Barse, who is the founder of Slum Soccer.

Director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, who helmed the blockbuster movie Sairat, will be heading the production team. Amitabh Bachchan will play the lead role in the biographical sports drama and will be seen essaying the role of Vijay Barse in the movie.

The Piku actor will play the role of a retired sports professor who inspires and encourages slum children to not just play football but build a team as well. He does this in order to help those underprivileged kids to find a purpose in life.

The teaser takes us into the world of Big B’s notoriously loud team, their characters and their interesting journey. The video opens with a group of kids jamming together on broken items and vehicles on an open ground. Further in the teaser, the makers have revealed the faces of the kids and Amitabh Bachchan’s new look. Jhund will hit the big screens on 4 March, this year.

Watch the teaser here:

Jhund will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Sandip Singh, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath and Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat.

Reports suggest this biographical sports drama was announced in February 2019 and was supposed to hit the theatres on 8 May, 2020. The movie, however, got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the career front, Big B was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo in 2020 and Chehre in 2021. Currently, he has multiple films lined up for release which include fantasy-adventure Brahmastra, Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Intern with Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn's Mayday, Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, Vikas Bahl's Good Bye, Nag Ashwin's Project K.