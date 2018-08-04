Jhataleka Malhotra, former Miss India International may debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project

After the news of the launch of actress Poonam Dhillon and producer Ashok Thakeri's son Anmol in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's forthcoming project, Mumbai Mirror reported that former Miss India International (2014) Jhataleka Malhotra will be making her acting debut opposite Anmol in the film.

As per the report, a source had revealed that the film will feature four actors, where Anmol will essay a character called Varun, Jhataleka will play Sia, Reem Sheikh will play Tanya and Ibrahim Chaudhary, Shawan.

The source further stated that the shooting for the film began a week back at Pitch Stratford, an open-air theatre in London where they are filming the introductory song for the four actors, choreographed by Kruti Mahesh.

The team, according to the source, would be commencing their 33-day shoot in the outskirts of Mumbai in September.

The role that Anmol will be essaying, according to Hindustan Times, was initially offered to Shahid Kapoor who turned down the role.

The yet-untitled -project is reportedly going to be a mix of both romance and action.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's last film Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh released in January 2018 was a critical and commercial success.

(Also read: Salman Khan's upcoming film with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali might be titled Inshallah)

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 12:32 PM