After a hiatus of three long years, Desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas finally touched base early on Tuesday morning. Several videos and pictures are making rounds on the internet, revealing that the global star was warmly welcomed by innumerable fans and media. Exiting the airport, PeeCee waved and passed her beautiful smile at people. Moreover, the actress hugged her friend, who was present to receive the actress at the airport. Priyanka updated her fans about her arrival via social media. Even the fact that she is experiencing jet lag, after covering a distance of more than 8,000 miles. But when her husband and singer Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie are back in LA, do you know who has been accompanying the actress during the sleepless night? Well, it’s none other than filmmaker Karan Johar.

Taking to the story of her Instagram account, the jet-lagged PeeCee revealed that she found comfort in watching Koffee With Karan. Priyanka dropped a picture of herself, watching Koffee With Karan on her television from her bed. While posting the picture, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “It ain’t Mumbai if you’re not jet lagged with Karan Johar on TV.”

The actress expressed her happiness by sharing a series of pictures on the story of her Instagram account. Before landing, Priyanka clicked an aerial shot of Mumbai from the flight, and sharing it online, the actress wrote, “Back in the bay.. Touchdown!” Not only this, but after exiting the airport, the actress dropped a video of empty Mumbai roads from her car, and while sharing the video, PeeCee wrote in the caption, “Mumbai meri jaan..” Well, this ain’t all. It seems that after arriving in her homeland, Priyanka is feeling a bit spicy. Wondering why we say so? While enjoying Koffee With Karan, the actress was seen enjoying flaming hot Cheetos.

Dropping the picture of the same, Priyanka wrote, “Oh boy!” Moreover, lastly, the actress dropped a stunning view of Bandra Worli Sea Link from her residence and wrote, “Damn.. Missed this view.”

Meanwhile, the actress made her grand entrance at the airport in a comfy avatar. Decked in a blue co-ord set, Priyanka completed her look with white sneakers and a printed bag.

On the work front, Priyank will be next seen in the romantic drama It’s All Coming Back to Me. The actress also has a spy series Citadel, featuring Richard Madden. Apart from this, Priyanka will also be seen in one of the much-awaited Hindi films Jee Le Zaraa, which will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar and will also feature Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

