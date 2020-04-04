Jessica Chastain turned down a chance to be part of Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 'coolest way ever', reveals Doctor Strange writer

Los Angeles: Jessica Chastain was at one point in talks with Marvel Studios for the role of Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange but the actor declined the part as she herself wanted to play a superhero.

The revelation was made by writer C Robert Cargill, who worked with director Scott Derickson and fellow scribe Jon Spaihts on the 2016 superhero movie, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the Sorcerer Supreme.

During his appearance on his Sticher podcast Junkfood Cinema, Cargill revealed that Chastain told the producers that featuring in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is a once in a lifetime opportunity but she doesn’t want to waste it by playing an ordinary human character.

“She’s like, ‘Hey, look, this project sounds awesome, and I would love to do it. But I’m only going to get one shot at being in a Marvel film and becoming a Marvel character; and I trained in ballet, and I really want to wear a cape,’” Cargill said.

“It’s the coolest rejection ever…She wanted to be in a Marvel movie, but she wanted to be the superhero, not the badass doctor Night Nurse,” he added.

Rachel McAdams finally played Christine Palmer opposite Cumberbatch in the movie. She is expected to reprise the role in its upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As for Chastain, the actor recently made her debut in the superhero genre with X-Men: Dark Phoenix, in which she portrayed the villainous shape-shifting alien Vuk.

The movie, which released in 2019, was a major box office and critical misfire from the erstwhile 20th Century Fox studio.

