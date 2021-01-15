Jessica Campbell, best known for 1999 film Election, passes away aged 38

Jessica Campbell's Election costars Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick tweeted their condolences

Actress Jessica Campbell has passed away at the age of 38. The former actress died in Portland on 29 December, reported TMZ.

The publication cited her family in stating that Campbell, best known for her role as Tammy Metzler in the film Election, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly.

The report added that even though a full autopsy was conducted by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner, her family is still awaiting the results.

Her cousin Sarah Wessling told TMZ that Campbell, who was working as a naturopathic physician worked a normal day seeing patients, before returning to visit her mum and aunt. The former actress went to the bathroom but never came out. When her aunt went to check on her, she was found collapsed on the floor and even the EMTs could not revive her.

Apart from Election, where she starred alongside Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick, Campbell worked with Sarah Jessica Parker in the film In the Best Interest of the Children and the 2001 film The Safety of Objects.

Reese Witherspoon expressed her condolences in a tweet.

So heart broken to hear this. Working with Jessica on Election was such a pleasure. I’m sending all my love to Jessica‘s family and loved ones. https://t.co/xEt6bOwWqE — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 13, 2021

In an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, her co-star Matthew Broderick said that when he thinks of the actor he remembers a shy, incredibly sweet and a "very pink-cheeked teenager" who liked to discuss what was best to order at Applebee's" The actor added that the news is heartbreaking and he has the deepest sympathy for her son and rest of her family.

According to a report by Variety, Campbell is survived by her husband, mother and aunt among other extended family members.