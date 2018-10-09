You are here:

Jessica Biel to star in Limetown, Facebook TV series based on mystery thriller podcast

Actress Jessica Biel will star in Limetown, based on the fictional podcast of the same name. Facebook Watch has given a go ahead to the 10-episode mystery thriller, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Biel will star as Lia Haddock, a journalist for the American Public Radio who seeks to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of more than 300 people at a neuroscience research facility in Tennessee. According to THR, the first season of the podcast had toppled the Apple Music charts.

The series, which hails from Endeavor Content, is being written and executive produced by Limetown creators Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie.

Biel will executive produce via her Iron Ocean Productions banner alongside Michelle Purple. Endeavor Content will serve as the studio.

Akers and Bronkie, the founders of podcast studio Two Up Productions, released the first season of Limetown in July 2015. The second season will be out on 31 October.

Facebook also released Sorry for Your Loss starring Elizabeth Olsen and the forthcoming beauty pageant dramedy Queen America starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, writes THR.

Meanwhile, Biel was recently earned an Emmy nomination for her work in the series The Sinner.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 15:53 PM