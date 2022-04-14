Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey set up a new release date. The film will now premiere in cinemas on 22 April instead of 14 April.

Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor, has been postponed and will now be released in theatres on April 22. Jersey, along with the much-anticipated action film KGF: Chapter 2, was due to hit theatres on April 14. Beast, starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde, will be released on April 13th. Shahid has spoken out about allegations that Jersey's release date has been pushed back to prevent a clash with KGF 2 and Beast in a recent interview.

"As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into Jersey and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the largest possible way," Jersey's producer Aman Gill said in a statement on Monday. Jersey will now be released on 22 April."

Shahid discussed the rumours that Jersey's release date was moved back to avoid a clash with Beast and KGF 2 in an interview with India Today. He said, "We obviously have thought it through. Everybody thinks it's prudent. It’s a big holiday. A lot of big films can be released on a holiday and I think Beast is largely for a different market. And KGF 2 is an action film. We are very much a family film. So, the genres are very different. So, yeah, we think it's okay."

Mrunal Thakur said, "I think it has been 2 years. Audiences didn’t get a chance to go out to the theatres and enjoy that atmosphere. So, we are really spoiling our audience for choices."

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Jersey is presented by Allu Arvind and produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Gill. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.