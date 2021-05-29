Jerome Hellman, Academy Award-winning producer of films Midnight Cowboy, Coming Home, dies at 92
Jerome Hellman was the producer behind George Roy Hill’s The World of Henry Orient, Irvin Kershner’s A Fine Madness, Schlesinger’s The Day of the Locust, and Peter Weir’s The Mosquito Coast.
The man behind movies like Midnight Cowboy and Coming Home, producer Jerome Hellman passed away on Wednesday, 26 May at his home in South Egremont, Massachusetts, United States. The 92-year-old producer’s wife Elizabeth Hellman confirmed the news about his death stating that Jerome died after a long illness. He had also suffered a stroke 12 years ago; she told The Hollywood Reporter.
Jerome was known for producing some of the best movies in his career, including George Roy Hill’s The World of Henry Orient in 1964, Irvin Kershner’s A Fine Madness in 1966, Schlesinger’s The Day of the Locust in 1975, and Peter Weir’s The Mosquito Coast in 1986.
From receiving an Oscar award for producing the only X-rated movie to ever win the Best Picture, Jerome was also honoured with another Best Picture Oscar nomination for producing Hal Ashby’s Coming Home in 1978. In total, he won three Academy Awards.
Throughout his career, Jerome was highly appreciated for his movie Midnight Cowboy that broke ground by portraying homosexuality, prostitution, and nudity on the big screen that came as a shock to many.
Born on 4 September 1928, the New York native was also a former agent, who later collaborated with notable directors and helped define the new Hollywood of the 1970s.
Before coming into filmmaking, Jerome served in the US Marine Corps. He began his career in show business as a talent agent at the Ashley/Steiner Agency and then stepped into producing for television with Unit Four Productions.
Jerome is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son.
