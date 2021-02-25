Jeremy Renner to star in screenwriter Taylor Sheridan's series Mayor of Kingston for Paramount Plus

Antoine Fuqua of The Equalizer-fame has joined Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner, as an executive producer.

Jeremy Renner has signed to star in screenwriter Taylor Sheridan's Mayor of Kingstown. The show is moving from Paramount Network to US streaming platform Paramount Plus, according to Variety.

The report further added that The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua has joined the series as an executive producer. Both announcements were part of the ViacomCBS investor day announcements.

Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, who are power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan. Incarceration business is the only thriving industry in the city. The show deals with themes such as systemic racism, corruption and inequality, and provides a look at the family's attempt at bringing order and justice to the disruptive town.

Deadline reports that Renner will star as the lead Mike McLusky.

The report adds that Mayor of Kingstown is one of several projects under Sheridan's new overall deal with ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group.

Speaking about the project Renner says that he is excited to dig into the complex and 'rough-around-the-edges' character, who serves as a flawed system of checks and balances.

"Taylor has brought to life a layered and poignant universe that is not only incredibly intriguing but also more relevant than ever," he adds.

