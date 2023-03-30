Nearly three months after getting seriously injured in a snowplow accident, Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner recently opened up about his ‘painful’ experience further adding that he would not hesitate from taking such a risk again to save his nephew. For the unversed, the Avengers actor was trying to dig a Ford pickup truck out of the snow on New Year’s eve when Renner accidentally got run over by his own snowplow and sustained serious injuries. Speaking to ABC News for the first time since the freak accident, Renner shared deets of his accident and recovery journey and also expressed hopes to resume work soon.

While recalling the accident, the actor spoke about experiencing ‘excruciating’ pain and almost feeling death after being hit. “I felt all of it (pain) and I was awake through every moment,” he said. In a promo video shared by ABC News, a short clip of a 911 call made just after the accident also plays along where Renner can be heard wailing in pain.

As the video further goes on to share glimpses of the actor’s recovery journey after sustaining broken bones and severe injuries, it also shows Renner admitting that he would do it again if it is needed to save his nephew. “I’d do it again. Yeah, I’d do it again because it’s going right at my nephew,” he says. Afterwards, the actor also looks visibly low as he recalls apologising to his family after the accident.

Take a look:

Renner also spoke about his plans to return to performing high-octane stunts and said that he chose to survive and even after losing a lot of flesh and bone, he is “refuelled and refilled with love and titanium.”

Jeremy Renner’s accident and recovery

Jeremy Renner and his adult nephew were in the yard of his home when he got crushed by his own snowplow in a terrible accident. Both of them were trying to clear a path following a winter snowstorm at the time of the accident. Renner who tried to stop the PistenBully snowcat from sliding and hitting his nephew got in the way and was seriously injured.

He was immediately airlifted to the hospital and had lost a significant amount of blood besides blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. After undergoing multiple surgeries, the actor is on his way to recovering completely.

Since then, he has been sharing updates of his recovery with fans on social media accounts. From trying out light exercises to making to walk again, the actor is fully geared up to return to normalcy.

