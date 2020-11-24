Entertainment

Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings to be first in series of interim hosts after Alex Trebek's demise

Ken Jennings, who won 74 games in a row in Jeopardy, will host episodes that air in January

November 24, 2020
Ken Jennings will be the first interim guest for the late Alex Trebek. Image via The Associated Press

Jeopardy! record-holder Ken Jennings will be the first in a series of interim hosts replacing Alex Trebek when the show resumes production next Monday.

Producers announced Monday that Jennings, who won 74 games in a row and claimed the show’s “Greatest of All Time” title in a competition last year, will host episodes that air in January.

A long-term host to replace Trebek, who died of cancer on 8 November, will be named later.

“By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers,” the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, said.

The show is in its 37th year of syndication, and Trebek was its only host. It is still airing shows that Trebek filmed before his death.

Art Fleming hosted earlier editions of the game show, including the original Jeopardy! that debuted in 1964 on NBC and aired for a decade.

Richards said Jeopardy! will air repeat episodes for the holiday weeks beginning 21 December and 28, meaning Trebek’s final week of shows will air starting Monday, 4 January.

Jennings’ episodes begin on 11 January.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

