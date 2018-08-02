You are here:

Jennifer Lopez walks around New York City in Versace denim boots; look trends on Twitter

FP Staff

Aug,02 2018 17:29:42 IST

Jennifer Lopez's latest outing has provided Twitterati with the desired food for thought, or debate if you may like.

Jennifer Lopez in the denim boots with belt and buckle. Images from Twitter

Jennifer Lopez wore a long-sleeve shirt dress and paired it up with slouchy Versace denim boots from the Italian label’s Resort 2019 collection, while walking around New York City on 31 July. The boots boasted of buckles, black belts around the top of each as well as patch pockets on their back, emulating a pair of jeans.

Jennifer's choice of footwear garnered confused reactions from the internet; while some lauded the singer for her bold and eccentric look, others thought the denim was falling off of her.

Here are some tweets:

