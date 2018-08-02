Jennifer Lopez walks around New York City in Versace denim boots; look trends on Twitter

Jennifer Lopez's latest outing has provided Twitterati with the desired food for thought, or debate if you may like.

Jennifer Lopez wore a long-sleeve shirt dress and paired it up with slouchy Versace denim boots from the Italian label’s Resort 2019 collection, while walking around New York City on 31 July. The boots boasted of buckles, black belts around the top of each as well as patch pockets on their back, emulating a pair of jeans.

Jennifer's choice of footwear garnered confused reactions from the internet; while some lauded the singer for her bold and eccentric look, others thought the denim was falling off of her.

Here are some tweets:

I stared at this image for about five minutes try to figure out why Jennifer Lopez had her pants around her ankles in public before realizing they were boots. Don’t think I’m in the wrong here. pic.twitter.com/PVpxeRfB73 — mackenna (@mack3nna) July 31, 2018

It’s funny because if I ever wore these boots I would look RIDICULOUS yet she looks BOMB — Olivia (@LivLovesMakeup1) August 2, 2018

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 17:29 PM